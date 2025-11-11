Saudi Arabia-based Adeera has signed a new agreement to use transformative travel technology, Amadeus Digital Media.

Through advanced omni-channel advertising strategies, Adeera’s brands will be able to better target travelers at the moments they are most likely to book, across paid search, display, and social media.

Thomas Grunder, Chief Commercial Officer at Adeera, says: “Using Amadeus’ market intelligence, we will be able to refine our outreach and offer travellers more compelling reasons to choose Adeera. The ability to integrate marketing, distribution, and data insight into a single platform stands out as a significant advantage.

“Beyond the product, we appreciate the partnership approach with Amadeus and the opportunity to grow together as Adeera’s brands are being built. This mix of technology and collaboration provides us with the foundation we need to achieve our ambitious growth goals.”

Adeera is working to transform hospitality in Saudi Arabia, showcasing the kingdom’s rich tradition of hospitality through locally inspired brands.

As hospitality marketing evolves, the brand, backed by the Public Investment Fund, will harness data and technology, not just to reach travellers, but to truly understand and inspire them.

Jan Tissera, President, International, Global Accounts and Destinations, Hospitality, Amadeus adds: “By using the data-driven marketing capabilities of Amadeus Digital Media, Adeera can seamlessly launch and optimize campaigns across multiple channels, ensuring its properties are visible to travelers at key decision-making moments.

“Recent campaigns using Amadeus Digital Media have helped hotels and destinations achieve double-digit growth in direct bookings and occupancy, while lowering marketing costs. Together, we can set new benchmarks for excellence by creating meaningful, personalized experiences that connect with each traveller.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).