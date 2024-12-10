Abu Dhabi hosted the 20th session of the Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council on Monday, focused on enhancing cooperation to address current challenges in the media industry.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, and Salman Al-Dosari, Saudi Minister of Media and Chairman of the Executive Office, along with media ministers from other Arab countries.

In his opening speech, Al Hamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for a successful meeting.

He highlighted the significance of Arab media working together to tackle the region's current political, economic, and security challenges. The emphasis was placed on developing a media narrative that accurately represents Arab identity, promotes tolerance, and showcases the region's achievements.

Al Hamed also highlighted the necessity of developing an Arab media based on knowledge and innovation that respects diversity and faces challenges. He underscored the urgency of investing in professional media content and enhancing Arab media presence globally, particularly in light of rapid global media sector changes.

He also underscored the strategic role of modern technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in shaping the future of Arab media. Al Hamed pointed out that such innovations would allow for more precise and relevant content that enhances the competitiveness of Arab media on the global stage.

Al Hamed noted that today's media goes beyond news dissemination, acting as a tool for sustainable development. He referred to the Arab Media Map for Sustainable Development 2030 as a key framework reflecting the commitment of Arab nations to highlight developmental issues.

The UAE, he affirmed, remains committed to supporting joint Arab media efforts, continuing to be a key partner in strengthening media integration among Arab countries to serve the interests of the people.

He also stressed the need to prepare media professionals for the evolving landscape of media technologies amid some global misrepresentation of Arab issues.

Al Hamed concluded by reiterating that Arab media carries a noble mission that transcends words and images, and is integral in building a bright future rooted in tolerance, coexistence, and hope, calling for unified efforts to achieve sustainable Arab media that reflects regional aspirations and serves its people.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General and Supervisor of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, highlighted the need for Arab media to adapt to rapid technological changes.

He added that the meeting focused on key initiatives, including modernising the Arab media charter, addressing environmental and technological challenges, and forming strategic partnerships with global digital platforms.

The Permanent Committee for Arab Media discussed updates on the Arab Media Action Plan abroad, the Arab Committee for Electronic Media, and the Arab media's role in combating terrorism, in addition to advancing the Arab Media Map for Sustainable Development 2030.

The meeting also examined the Arab Media Map for Sustainable Development 2030, measures to advance negotiations with international media companies, ongoing efforts to promote environmental media literacy, and steps to enhance professional excellence and develop the skills of Arab media professionals.