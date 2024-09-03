ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the fifth session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee Monday in Abu Dhabi. Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs ,Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya, led his country's delegation to the Committee.

The Committee meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, and several senior officials from both countries.

In his opening remarks, the UAE Top Diplomat welcomed the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, emphasising that the convening of the fifth session of the Joint Committee “reflects the deep fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations, established by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, hand in hand with his brothers late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and late Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.”

His Highness added: "With determination and resolve, we continue today to further cement the journey of cooperation and joint work under the leadership and guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait."

"What most distinguishes the UAE-Kuwait relations, and their continuous development, are the social and cultural bonds that unite the two brotherly peoples, including the ties of brotherhood and friendship, shared heritage, history, and common values." He added, "We will continue to strengthen and build upon these bonds to achieve further mutual progress and prosperity in various fields."

His Highness also stressed that the UAE has always viewed Kuwait as a strategic partner in all fields and as an integral part of the progress and prosperity journey in the Arabian Gulf and the region as a whole.

He added, "Our bilateral non-oil trade has seen significant growth in recent years, reaching its highest levels in history in 2023, with a total value exceeding $12 billion."

His Highness stated, "We continually look forward to expanding our partnership with Kuwait, including in sectors such as industry, trade, renewable energy, transportation, and infrastructure."

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also emphasised that the UAE believes in the importance of cooperation with "our brothers and key partners within various international organisations and multilateral platforms. Therefore, we look forward to continuing mutual support for the nominations of our two brotherly countries in international organisations and forums, as well as enhancing our partnerships on the multilateral level."

Sheikh Abdullah said, “The UAE reaffirms its supportive stance regarding the Al-Durra Field and the ownership of natural resources in the divided submerged area adjacent to the Saudi-Kuwaiti Divided Zone, including the entire Al-Durra Field. These resources are exclusively owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and the two countries have exclusive rights to exploit the natural resources in that area, in accordance with international law and based on the agreements concluded and in effect between them.”

In conclusion, His Highness thanked all participants in the Committee, wishing the Kuwaiti Top Diplomat and his accompanying delegation a pleasant stay in the UAE.

Subsequent to the bilateral meeting, the two top diplomats signed the minutes of the fifth session of the Joint Higher Committee. Sheikh Abdullah also witnessed the signing of eight MoUs and Executive Programmes by the two countries.

The MoUs and Executive Programmes include the following:

-An MoU between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait on cooperation in the field of infrastructure, signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

-An MoU between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait to cooperate in the field of standardisation activities, signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

-An MoU between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait on cooperation in telecommunications and information technology, signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

-The Executive Programme for Educational Cooperation between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait for the years 2024–2027, signed by Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

-The Executive Programme between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait in the field of sports for the years 2024–2026, signed by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

-The Executive Programme for Cultural Cooperation between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait for the years 2024–2026, signed by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

-An MoU between the UAE Government, represented by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and the Government of Kuwait, represented by the Cyber Security Centre, signed by Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and Major General Engineer Mohammed Abdulaziz Bouarki, Head of the National Cybersecurity Centre in Kuwait.

-An MoU between the UAE Ministry of Defence, represented by EDGE Group Holding, and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence regarding defence procurement and industries, signed by Hamad Mohammed Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and Major General Faisal Khalifa Saif, Head of the Armament & Procurement Authority.

Prior to the commencement of the Joint Higher Committee's session, Sheikh Abdullah held a meeting with the Kuwaiti foreign minister to discuss further strengthening fraternal relations and the paths of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. They also exchanged views on a range of issues of common interest.

His Highness also hosted a dinner in honor of the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, and his accompanying delegation.