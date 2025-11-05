Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the Italian Trade Agency Office in Dubai, said economic relations between the UAE and Italy are witnessing an unprecedented phase of growth, driven by the steady expansion of trade and deeper cooperation in technology, energy, and sustainability.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC, Soldani said Italian exports to the UAE grew by 18 percent in 2025, while exports of oil and gas technology rose by more than 45 percent, reflecting the strength and diversity of the economic partnership between the two nations.

He noted that Italy’s presence at this year’s ADIPEC reflects the strength of bilateral ties, highlighting the UAE's growing role as a strategic gateway for Italian enterprises targeting markets in Africa and Southeast Asia. This is further supported by the country’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements that enhance its standing as a global business bridge.

Soldani added that this momentum reflects the shared vision of both nations in promoting innovation and adopting green solutions. He stressed that Italian companies are keen to expand partnerships with Emirati counterparts in renewable energy, green hydrogen and low-carbon technologies, in support of the UAE’s ambitious goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

He said Italy, the European Union’s second-largest industrial economy, views the UAE as a long-term strategic partner and remains dedicated to promoting cooperation in technology and sustainability to achieve shared prosperity.