RIYADH — A total of 147,000 Saudi male and female citizens have joined the tourism sector as employees during five years from 2020 to the end of the first half of 2025, thanks to the strategic partnership between the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) and the tourism sector.

The HADAF is enhancing the capabilities of the national workforce through signing 19 agreements for specialized, employment-linked training, with a total value exceeding SR851 million, targeting the training of more than 8,450 trainees.

The employment sustainability rate for those supported by the Fund in the sector has also increased to 75 percent, reflecting the quality and effectiveness of the training programs and their alignment with the sector's requirements.

The HADAF’s programs have supported human capabilities in this vital sector through 22 professional certifications in specialized fields within the sector, and the launch of 12 specialized electronic training courses on the Doroob platform.

This is in addition to raising the percentage of support provided to establishments operating in a number of activities within the Employment Support product to reach a percentage equal to 50 percent of the wage, with a maximum salary of SR3,000 per month.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).