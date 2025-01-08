Muscat – The Health Sector Governance Committee held discussions on Tuesday on key initiatives aimed at advancing employment of Omanis in the health sector, focusing on complete Omanisation of the pharmacy profession in the private sector.

In the meeting held with the Youth and Human Resources Committee of Majlis A’Shura, the committee reviewed several proposals, including financial incentive packages for private health institutions owned and operated by Omanis. The incentives are expected to encourage more Omanis to enter and sustain careers in the private health sector.

A significant part of the discussion centred on achieving 100% Omanisation in private pharmacies. The meeting also explored training and qualification initiatives linked to employment, designed to enhance the quality of healthcare services and ensure high standards in the sector.

The committee engaged with members of the shura, who shared views and suggestions on the initiatives. The committee acknowledged the inputs, noting that these would inform future strategies and actions.

The Health Sector Governance Committee plays a critical role in overseeing operational mechanisms within health institutions and ensuring integration of local talent to create added value in the sector.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

