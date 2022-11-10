Cairo - Egypt's annual inflation rate reached 16.30% in October 2022, compared to 7.30%% in the same month in 2021, Ahram Gate cited a report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Month-on-month (MoM), the country’s consumer price index (CPI) recorded 137.20 points in October 2020, up by 2.50% when compared to September 2022.

The rise was driven by higher prices of vegetables by 7.60%, dairy products and eggs by 5.70%, meat and poultry by 3.40%, grains and bread by 1.60%, and ready-made garments by 2%.

In September 2022, Egypt's annual inflation rate increased to 15.30%, compared to 8% in the same month in 2021.

When compared to July 2022, the country's core CPI grew by 0.5% in August, recording 131.70 points.

