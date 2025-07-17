An increase in fuel prices often concerns consumers and governments across many African countries, as fuel plays a crucial role in manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture.

The following, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, are top 10 African countries with highest fuel prices in July 2025.

The Central African Republic leads Africa in high fuel prices with $1.869 (₦ 2857.859) despite its natural resources. This stems from limited refining, ongoing political instability, and expensive imports. These factors inflate pump rates, severely impacting transportation and commodity costs, burdening its economy and citizens.

Senegal

Senegal’s current fuel prices are high at the rate of $1.762 (₦ 2,694.553) because the government has cut back on the money it used to spend to keep fuel affordable, and the value of the country’s money keeps changing.

Because of these two problems, even though the country is trying to improve its energy systems, every day, people are stuck paying more for things like transportation and imported goods, which makes daily life and business more expensive.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe faces high fuel prices due to inflation, a weak local currency, and full reliance on imported fuel paid for in scarce foreign currency. Despite its key location in Southern Africa, the country lacks its fuel production and faces high transport costs. As a result, fuel costs $1.560 (₦ 2385.412), raising the cost of goods and transport, putting pressure on businesses and making daily life harder for citizens.

Ivory Coast

At $1.522 (₦ 2327.114 ) per litre, Ivory Coast’s economy is growing fast, but rising fuel prices are negatively affecting household budgets and increasing the cost of living. Experts link the price hikes to global oil market changes and high import and transport costs. These challenges put pressure on the country’s economy and reduce what consumers can afford.

Burkina Faso

With fuel prices at $1.513 (₦ 2313.505), its affordability in Burkina Faso has worsened due to rising global oil prices and internal security issues that disrupt supply chains. This has led to higher pump prices, especially hurting remote rural areas that depend on poor road networks for essential goods, deepening their economic struggles.

Cameroon

Cameroon raised fuel prices, currently selling at $1.495 (₦ 2286.287) per litre, due to subsidy cuts and efforts to liberalise its petroleum sector, aiming to ease pressure on the national budget. While this helps government finances, it has made fuel more expensive for citizens, increasing transport costs and raising the overall cost of living.

Malawi

Malawi sells fuel at $1.457 (₦ 2227.843) per litre, considering that its landlocked location and reliance on distant ports drive up fuel costs due to high transport and logistics expenses. With limited subsidies and a pricing system tied to global oil prices and exchange rates, fuel prices quickly rise when the Kwacha (its official currency )weakens or oil costs increase, causing higher transport costs, pricier goods, and greater economic strain for citizens.

Uganda

Uganda is working toward becoming a major oil producer, which could boost its economy. Although currently selling at $1.435 (₦ 2197.856) per litre, delays in building refineries and pipelines, along with certain tax policies, mean the country still relies on fuel imports. As a result, fuel prices remain high, causing current financial strain for citizens despite hopes of future relief once local production begins.

Morocco

Morocco’s rising fuel prices are pressuring household budgets due to its heavy reliance on imported petroleum, especially after shutting down its only refinery in 2015. With little local oil production, global price hikes quickly impact local pump rates, making energy costly and affecting transportation and essential goods across the country. It sells fuel at $1.436 (₦ 2195.670) per litre.

Kenya

In Kenya, fuel is sold at $1.428 (₦ 2183.145) per litre. High fuel prices stem from reliance on imports, global market volatility, and the gradual removal of government subsidies. Heavy taxes and levies, along with distribution challenges, further raise costs. These factors pressure household budgets and drive inflation. While Kenya is working toward renewable energy, the urgent issue remains making conventional fuel more affordable for citizens.

