RIYADH - President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh today to participate in the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development.

At King Khalid International Airport, the President was received by Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit; Saudi Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nuqali; and Ambassador of the Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farouk Tawfiq.