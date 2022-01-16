PHOTO
Cairo – The total value of Egypt's exports has exceeded $31 billion in 2021, the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevine Gamea, announced on Sunday.
Gamea said that the Ministry of Trade and Industry has launched a number of initiatives to have access to further markets and enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian products to achieve annual exports worth $100 billion.
Meanwhile, the Minister added that the industrial production's contribution to the gross domestic products (GDP) increased to 17% in fiscal 2019/2020, compared to around 16% in fiscal year 2018/2019.
