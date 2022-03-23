Closing the gap between the number of men and the number of women employed by companies could add $2.7 trillion to the economies in the MENA region by 2025, according to a new report.

State Street Global Advisors also said one third of companies in the GCC region now have a woman board member, a 130 percent increase in three years.

Diversity on boards, including gender diversity, helps achieve the right set of skills as well as diverse viewpoints, the company said in its report, Gender Diversity on Boards in GCC Countries.

The report found that out of 172 blue chip companies in the GCC, one third have at least one female board member, an increase of 130 percent in three years. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have made the greatest progress in women board membership since 2018, it said.

According to World Bank data, the UAE has one of the MENA region’s highest levels of women active in the workforce, and Emirati women make up 70 percent of all university graduates. As of March 2021, public companies are now legally required to have at least one female director on their boards and are expected to comply with the law “as soon as possible”, State Street Global Advisors said in its report.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, women represent more than 50 percent of all university graduates, and the country has already achieved its target of women making up 30 percent of the workforce in 2021.

In Bahrain, women make up 49 percent of the workforce and 17 percent of the boards of private companies, the report said.

State Street said it expects the boards of companies in all markets and indices to have at least one female board member. The investment management firm added that it would take voting action if GCC and MENA companies in which it has shareholder voting rights do not comply.

“In the case of non-compliance or lack of a specific, timebound plan to add a female director to the board, we will vote against the Chair of the Nominating Committee,” it said in the report.

“Should a company fail to add a female director to its board for three consecutive years, we will vote against the entire Nominating Committee.”

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

