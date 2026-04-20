When airlines in a country of Nigeria’s size begin to contemplate a nationwide shutdown due to the skyrocketing price of aviation fuel, the issue should not be treated as a routine commercial dispute. It is a warning signal of a deeper problem—a system under strain.

At such a moment, the relevant questions are about resilience: whether the country has built sufficient shock absorbers into the fuel supply chains that sustain modern life, particularly in the face of a global energy crisis.

That is how the current aviation fuel crisis should be understood: not merely as a matter of Jet A1 prices, but of the structure beneath it.

In my earlier columns—The Emerging Global Energy Crisis and the Shock Absorbers of States (Part 1) and The Emerging Global Energy Crisis and Nigeria’s Missing Shock Absorbers (Part 2), published on March 23 and March 30, respectively—I argued that the difference between resilient states and vulnerable ones lies not only in resources but also in system design. Some countries absorb shocks. Others transmit them. Nigeria, too often, transmits.

The aviation fuel crisis now unfolding is a clear demonstration of that condition.

The immediate strain

The facts are stark. Domestic airlines, through the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), warned that they could suspend all operations nationwide from today, Monday, April 20, 2026, following a dramatic surge in the price of aviation fuel. Jet A1, which sold for about ?900 per litre as of late February 2026, has, in some cases, risen to as high as ?3,300 per litre within weeks—representing a surge of over 300 percent in under two months, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Fuel now accounts for roughly 40 percent of operating costs for Nigerian carriers—well above the global range of 25 to 30 percent. Airlines argue that revenues are no longer sufficient to sustain fuel costs, alongside other dollar-linked obligations—maintenance, insurance, and leasing.

The Federal Government has urged restraint and scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday, April 22. At the same time, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has disputed the airlines’ claims, stating that prevailing prices range between ?1,960 and ?2,800 per litre (roughly 118 to 211 percent above the February baseline of about ?900 per litre). NMDPRA also claimed Nigeria holds a 74-day supply of aviation fuel.

That contrast is revealing. It suggests that the crisis is not only one of physical scarcity, but also of uneven market conditions. The wide price range reflects distribution bottlenecks. Fuel may exist within the system, but not under uniform pricing or access conditions. What is unfolding is not only a supply problem, but ultimately a structural one.

From global shock to domestic constraint

The trigger for this crisis lies beyond Nigeria’s borders. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have tightened global energy markets. Jet fuel, which operates within a narrower and more sensitive supply chain than crude oil, has been especially affected.

Supply tightened, prices rose, and logistics costs escalated. Import-dependent regions began to compete aggressively for available cargoes. In that environment, refined products—including those produced in Nigeria—naturally flowed toward higher-paying markets. A distant conflict becomes a domestic price shock. As supply tightens, prices adjust across all interconnected markets. Local production becomes tied to international markets, forcing domestic consumers to compete with global demand.

Currency mismatch is the second structural weakness. Domestic airlines earn in naira. But many costs are dollar-denominated or globally indexed. When fuel prices rise and the domestic currency remains weak, the strain becomes immediate.

This creates a tension between supply and affordability. Supply may exist, but affordability may collapse. A market can be supplied yet functionally inaccessible. That is the position in which Nigerian aviation now finds itself.

A system without buffers: The limits of a single anchor

The deeper issue is structural. Nigeria’s aviation fuel crisis sits atop a downstream petroleum system that lacks sufficient shock absorbers. Nigeria does not lack assets; it lacks an integrated shock-absorbing system.

For decades, the country has operated with weak refining, import dependence, limited storage, and minimal reserves. In such a system, global disruptions transmit quickly into domestic stress. There are few buffers to smooth volatility when supply tightens.

The emergence of the Dangote Refinery has improved Nigeria’s position. It expands domestic capacity and reduces import dependence. But one refinery is not a system. Local production alone does not ensure stable domestic supply. Where export markets offer stronger prices and hard-currency returns, supply will move outward—as markets dictate.

This dynamic is shaped by domestic policy context. The Dangote Refinery benefits from access to locally supplied crude transacted in naira. Domestic advantages should carry domestic supply obligations. This expectation is complicated by the fact that domestic crude supply to the refinery itself has been inconsistent, often falling short of requirements and forcing greater reliance on imported crude. Even so, where preferential local crude access exists, domestic supply—especially for aviation fuel—should be prioritised under stress conditions.

Before these disruptions, jet fuel exports to Europe were limited. By April 2026, however, Europe-bound shipments—driven primarily by output from the Dangote Refinery—had surged to a record of about 66,000 barrels per day, according to Kpler and LSEG data. This exposes a structural gap. A system in which domestic crude supply—supported by public policy—is not explicitly tied to domestic refined product supply obligations leaves the country exposed. Commercial logic determines allocation—even for strategic products.

Dependence on a single supplier for a strategic product creates structural risk. Without clear domestic-supply frameworks, diversified refining capacity, and enforceable market rules, national energy security becomes contingent on market incentives that do not align with domestic needs in moments of stress.

Resilience requires multiple sources, clear obligations, and deliberate system design—not a single anchor, however large.

The refineries question

This brings us back to a familiar but unresolved issue: Nigeria’s public refineries. These facilities were originally designed to produce a full range of petroleum products, including aviation turbine kerosene. They should provide redundancy. In practice, they have not done so. Years of underperformance have left no reliable secondary refining base. Efforts to introduce independent operators or technical partners are ongoing, but the gap remains.

The consequence is that when one supply channel tightens—whether due to global factors or local market decisions—the system has little capacity to adjust.

Beyond emergency response

The response to this crisis cannot be limited to emergency meetings and temporary appeals. What is required is structural reform.

Nigeria needs a framework for strategic fuels: domestic supply obligations; transparent pricing mechanisms; open and competitive access to distribution infrastructure; and the development of modest but credible strategic reserves. It also needs to ensure that no single entity—public or private—becomes the sole pillar of national energy security.

Conclusion

The lesson is clear. Nigeria’s aviation fuel crisis was triggered by price, but it was made possible by structure.

It reflects the accumulated consequences of too little redundancy, too few buffers, and too much exposure to global shocks.

Until those structural weaknesses are addressed, each future disruption—whether geopolitical, financial, or logistical—will continue to arrive as a national emergency.

The threat of airline shutdown is not only a warning about Jet A1. It is a reminder that a modern state should take energy security more seriously and must not outsource resilience to improvisation.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

