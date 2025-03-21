The transport and logistics sector is set to receive a much-needed boost, with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announcing an investment of R402bn in his budget speech on 12 March. This significant allocation aims to revitalise South Africa’s struggling economy by addressing critical infrastructure challenges.

The investment is part of a broader R1tn public infrastructure spending plan designed to drive economic recovery and enhance the country's transport networks.

“We believe we can play a significant role in the country’s infrastructure development,” comments Victor Nemukula, managing director of Shumani Industrial Equipment, renowned black-owned and managed industrial equipment supplier in South Africa. “After two years of little investment in the market from both public- and private-sector players, we are starting to see economic recovery which bode well for the industry.”

The company has been operating in the industrial- and construction-equipment space for over a decade and has accumulated much experience as a result. It also has the largest fleet of port-handling equipment available for rental on either a short- or long-term basis. It is a dealer and the

only importer with its own forklift and warehouse branded equipment, Bheka Forklift.

As an importer of affordable industrial and construction equipment, Shumani is able to leverage price competitiveness and efficiency to ensure projects are completed within budget.

“We are a mature, large business that can carry some of these projects on our own balance sheet,” says Nemukula. As a member of the Bud Group, it has access to technical expertise and financial resources to supply complex equipment.

Shumani has over 100 technicians, some based at customer sites. It offers 24/7/365 aftermarket support, including a two-hour response time to any breakdown and the capability to achieve up to 98% uptime on customers’ fleets.

“We have a highly trained and dedicated team of people who go beyond the call of duty to offer world-class service to our customers,” adds Nemukula.

Shumani has built extensive capabilities within the business to offer better prices, availability, and service. As an importer and dealer of industrial equipment, it is able to offer some of the best prices in the industry for top-rated equipment, thanks to its national footprint.

Employees receive training in the latest cutting-edge technology and service methodology so clients can stay ahead game in a highly competitive marketplace.

