The inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit (SSABIS), a signature side-event of the 2023 United Nations General Assembly, will take place within the elegance and grandeur of the famed Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

According to the organisers, the conference scheduled for September 25 will focus on investment opportunities in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

It will also feature top U.S. and African government officials as well as business leaders interested in advancing U.S. investment in Africa.

Immediately following the summit will be an evening dedicated to networking and establishing new found business relationships.

Joyce Rogers Halliday, executive director of SSABIS said that numerous African presidential and ministerial delegations have already committed to attending, along with select U.S officials from the Department of State, Congress, USAID, Prosper Africa, in addition to business leaders from a cross-section of industries.

According to Halliday, the CEO of Chronicles Consulting Group (CCG), the organisers of SSABIS, the summit is all about “making deals that will benefit, not only the people of sub-Saharan Africa but American business as well.

“Our programmes are innovative, featuring lively and practical discussions that focus on what’s important – growing investment in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

CCG is a consortium of international trade and investment partners that facilitate trade promotions and foreign direct investment into sub-Sahara Africa.

The organisation is managed by a team with diverse expertise ranging from public-private partnerships, global trade facilitation, business development and private equity to government relations and organisational leadership for civil society.

