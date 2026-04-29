RECENT findings, including those highlighted in the World Bank’s April 2026 Nigeria Development Update, indicate that a substantial portion of Nigeria’s federation revenue is absorbed by statutory and operational deductions before it reaches the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). In 2025 alone, approximately ₦14.94 trillion—about 39 percent of gross revenues—was deducted at source. Over the 2023–2025 period, total deductions amounted to roughly ₦34.53 trillion, representing about 41 percent of total federation revenues. These deductions are not inherently irregular. They include cost-of-collection charges, statutory transfers, operational expenditures, and other adjustments authorised by law or executive action. However, their scale invites careful reflection on a fundamental question: how much of Nigeria’s revenue ultimately flows through transparent, rule-based public allocation processes?

The structure of these deductions merits closer institutional review. Revenue-collecting agencies and certain regulatory bodies are funded through first-line charges linked to gross collections. Historically, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) also retained portions of oil revenues through operational and contractual arrangements prior to remittance into the federation account. The cumulative effect is that a significant share of public revenue is committed before it enters the formal appropriation framework. This has implications for fiscal transparency, legislative oversight, and the quantum of resources available to federal, state, and local governments for development priorities. It also creates a policy tension where revenue growth at the aggregate level does not fully translate into fiscal space at the point of public expenditure. This has occurred even as public debt obligations continue to expand, with reporting on official debt data placing Nigeria’s total public debt at about ₦159.28 trillion at the end of 2025.

It is, therefore, noteworthy that the Federal Government has recently taken steps to address aspects of this structure. Executive Order 9 of 2026 introduced measures to improve the direct remittance of petroleum revenues into the federation account, limiting certain NNPC deductions at source. This reflects an effort to strengthen fiscal flows and enhance transparency. Such actions are commendable in intent and in alignment with the principles of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). At the same time, enduring reform will benefit from alignment across the Petroleum Industry Act, the Constitution, and the broader regulatory framework, ideally through legislative processes that provide clarity, consistency, and long-term stability. The stronger path is for the National Assembly to review and amend any conflicting statutory provisions so that constitutional principles, petroleum law, and fiscal practice speak with one voice.

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Reform in this area should be comprehensive rather than selective. Cost-of-collection mechanisms and other first-line deductions remain necessary to sustain the operations of key institutions. However, they should be proportionate, transparent, and subject to periodic review to ensure that they reflect efficiency, value for money, and evolving fiscal realities. A system in which agency funding rises automatically as a fixed percentage of gross revenue—regardless of efficiency or outcomes—creates incentives that are difficult to justify in a resource-constrained economy.

Equally important is the broader question of fiscal governance. Deductions from federation revenue should be clearly grounded in law, transparently reported, and subject to appropriate legislative and audit oversight. Where significant expenditures occur prior to FAAC distribution, there is a need to ensure that such processes remain fully consistent with the principles of accountability and public financial management. For states and local governments, the implications are immediate. The size of the distributable pool directly affects their capacity to invest in infrastructure, deliver services, and meet recurrent obligations. Strengthening the integrity and transparency of the federation revenue framework is therefore not only a federal concern; it is central to the effectiveness of governance across all tiers. Nigeria’s fiscal conversation should extend beyond revenue mobilisation to encompass revenue management. The question is not only how much is generated, but how effectively it is channelled into the formal budgetary system, where it can be transparently allocated and accounted for.

If a significant proportion of federation revenue continues to be absorbed prior to distribution, the full benefits of recent revenue reforms may not be realised. A more balanced framework—one that ensures that public resources flow through accountable and transparent processes—will better support national development objectives. The National Assembly, in its constitutional role over appropriation and oversight, has an important part to play in this regard. Continued engagement, review of existing statutory provisions, and strengthening of oversight mechanisms will be essential to ensuring coherence in the system. Ultimately, fiscal credibility is strengthened not only by the level of revenue generated but also by the transparency, discipline, and accountability with which it is managed.

Nigeria’s revenue challenge is therefore not solely about inflows. It is about ensuring that those inflows translate, in a structured and transparent manner, into public value.

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