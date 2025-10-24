South Africa’s tourism industry faces critical human rights challenges, but practical solutions are emerging to strengthen ethical and sustainable practices, according to a webinar hosted on Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

The session, “Human Rights in Tourism: Insights from the South Africa Impact Assessment,” was jointly hosted by Satsa, Africa’s Eden, and Fair Trade Tourism, and explored findings from a pioneering assessment conducted by the Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism.

Assessing human rights in tourism

The South Africa Tourism Impact Assessment examined the social and human rights impacts of tourism, focusing on mid-range group travel across Cape Town, Johannesburg, Soweto, and the Greater Kruger area.

More than 80 consultations with accommodation providers, transport and activity operators, NGOs, and community organisations informed its findings.

Katharina Stechl, pogramme manager at the Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism, explained that the assessment went beyond desk research and statistics. “The goal is to move beyond theoretical risk analysis and really listen to the voices of local stakeholders, including communities, employees, and civil society,” she said.

Key findings and challenges

The assessment highlighted critical issues affecting the tourism industry:

• Job creation and upskilling: Unemployment in South Africa remains extremely high, particularly among youth, with more than 45% aged 15–35 unemployed. Tourism provides opportunities in rural and economically marginalised areas, but businesses report frustration when trained staff leave for other employment.

• Children’s rights and protection: Risks of child labour and sexual exploitation were identified, particularly in high-traffic tourist destinations.

• Fair supply chains: Tourism operators face challenges in pricing and contracting that can affect the ability of local partners to provide high-quality services while maintaining fair labour practices.

"Tourism businesses reported strong motivation to train local youth, but also see frustration when newly trained and very qualified staff leave for other employers," Stechl said.

Practical solutions and action steps

The assessment provided actionable recommendations for the tourism sector, emphasising collaboration between operators and local stakeholders:

• Training and upskilling:The creation of a free, online repository of locally relevant e-learning resources to make training accessible, consistent, and sustainable.

• Fair itinerary planning: Workshops are planned to ensure guides and drivers have fair working hours and improved welfare, particularly during peak seasons.

• Responsible contracting: European tour operators and local suppliers are encouraged to engage in open dialogue to set fair pricing and standards that benefit both sides.

Grace Stead, general manager at Fair Trade Tourism, noted that several follow-up initiatives have already begun. "Direct outcomes of the Tourism Impact Assessment include new child protection measures and training programmes, showing that the findings are already being translated into practice," she said.

A roadmap for ethical and sustainable tourism

Stechl emphasised that human rights assessments are not just compliance tools. "They strengthen operational insights, enhance brand reputation, and boost relationships with local stakeholders,” she said.

The assessment aligns with international standards such as the German Supply Chain Act and provides guidance for companies to integrate human rights into their operations strategically.

The Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism continues to offer resources, training, and tools through its platform, helping the tourism industry across South Africa and the region adopt ethical and sustainable practices.

