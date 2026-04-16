Tiger Brands has onboarded 17 emerging farmers from Musina in Limpopo into the second cohort of its Hulisani agriculture development programme, with women making up the majority of participants as the initiative continues to support local supply and farmer development.

The group includes 10 women farmers and will receive business support and infrastructure investment aimed at improving productivity and enabling them to supply a portion of the company’s tomato requirements.

Programme focuses on local supply and inclusion

Hulisani, a Tshivenda word meaning “grow” or “cultivate”, focuses on bringing women and young emerging farmers into the agricultural value chain and forms part of Tiger Brands’ efforts to strengthen local agricultural supply and reduce reliance on imports.

Launched in 2025, the programme’s first cohort of nine farmers delivered nearly 3,400 tonnes of tomatoes, about 135,400 crates, exceeding expected yields. Their operations created 156 new jobs and sustained a further 500 roles in surrounding communities.

“We aim to build a resilient supply chain by partnering with farmers, including emerging producers, to grow local agriculture, create jobs, and support local communities. Through skills development and reliable offtake, we help farmers scale while meeting quality standards.

"By streamlining operations and innovating, we ensure a consistent, high-quality food supply that is affordable and accessible across South Africa,” says Maanda Milubi, director Enterprise Supplier Development and Transformation, Tiger Brands.

Infrastructure and technical support

The programme begins with a detailed assessment of each farm’s needs, followed by tailored support aimed at improving productivity and building long-term resilience.

This includes investment in solar and irrigation infrastructure, fertiliser tanks and other necessary equipment, as well as hands-on technical guidance throughout the growing season.

Beyond creating a secure market for their produce, the programme is intended to help emerging farmers build sustainable, resilient businesses that can grow beyond their initial participation.

“Our goal is to support local farmers play a meaningful role in safeguarding South Africa’s food security and ensuring communities continue to have access to locally produced food,” Milubi adds.

The 17 farmers have started planting crops on a total of 74 hectares, equivalent to approximately 74 rugby fields. The harvesting period will take place between April and August.

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