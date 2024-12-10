Shoprite has marked another milestone with the opening of its 150th supermarket in Gauteng, at the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district.

The 2 883m2 store created 41 new jobs and employs a total of 83 people that are at the ready to serve Johannesburg’s bustling urban community with a variety of products and services.

It features various fresh food departments, including a Meat Market, Deli, Bakery, and Fresh Produce, along with 13 pay points for a convenient shopping experience.

Customers can make use of the in-store Money Market counter. Services include money transfers, buying lotto tickets, paying municipal bills, topping up data, airtime or electricity, purchasing gift cards or savings stamps, buying bus, airline or event tickets, taking out insurance, and even getting a credit report.

The store is managed by Raymond Scholtz, who joined Shoprite in 2013 as a shelf packer, working his way up through various roles to become branch manager in 2021.

