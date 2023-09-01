Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki on Thursday offered condolences over the deadly South Africa fire.

“All our thoughts and prayers go to the families of the victims and in strong solidarity with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa, following a devastating fire in central Johannesburg city that claimed more than 73 lives,” Faki wrote on the social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

The chairperson further said he wishes full recovery to victims of the South Africa fire.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed Egypt’s heartfelt condolences to the Republic of South Africa for the victims. The spokesperson conveyed sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

“Egypt affirms its full solidarity with the government and people of the friendly South Africa in this terrible incident.”

At least 73 people were killed in South Africa fire in the city centre of Johannesburg, media reports said earlier Thursday.

The fire, which engulfed a five-storey building in Johannesburg’s central business district on Thursday morning, reportedly injured a further 52 people.

South African authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the blaze, which is currently under investigation.

Ramaphosa visits South Africa fire site

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the site.

“This is a great tragedy felt by families whose loved ones perished in this terrible manner,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in televised remarks. “I do hope that the investigations into the fire will … prevent a repeat of such a tragedy.”

“It’s a wake-up call for us to begin to address the situation of housing in the inner city,” he said.

Johannesburg officials initially suggested the building had been occupied by squatters, but Lebogang Isaac Maile, the head of the Human Settlements department for Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, told Reuters that some of South Africa fire victims may have been renting from, or were being extorted by, criminal gangs.

