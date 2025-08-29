Bakwena N1N4 has unveiled a series of multi-million-rand rehabilitation projects to improve safety and reduce congestion along major stretches of the N1 and N4. The planned works, valued at more than R600m, are set to begin later this year and will affect routes connecting Pretoria, Rustenburg and the Botswana border.

In March 2024, Bakwena launched a 43-month upgrade of the N4 between Buffelspoort and Dr Moroka interchanges in Rustenburg. The R1.33bn project, currently underway, aims to reduce congestion and improve safety by expanding the roadway to two lanes in each direction.

R276m upgrade set for Pretoria stretch of N1

A 15-month contract on the N1 between Proefplaas Interchange and Pumulani Main Line Plaza commenced mobilisation in August 2025, with construction scheduled to start on 1 October. Valued at R276m, the project has been awarded to Roadmac Surfacing.

The scope includes removal and reconstruction of pavement layers, crack sealing and overlaying of the full carriageway. Work will take place both day and night, with lane closures managed to keep traffic flowing. All lanes will remain open during peak hours — southbound mornings (5.30am to 9.30am) and northbound afternoons (3pm to 6.30pm). Outside of these times, one lane per direction will be closed.

Zeerust to Botswana border revamp kicks off in 2026

The second major rehabilitation project, also awarded to Roadmac Surfacing, covers the N4 between Zeerust and the Botswana border. Valued at R324m, the 21-month contract begins with a three-month site establishment phase in September 2025, with full construction from January 2026 to June 2027.

This project will include full-depth reconstruction of pavement layers, crack sealing and overlaying. Lane closures of approximately 5km in each direction will be controlled by stop/go systems, and motorists are advised to expect delays and plan accordingly.

Motorists urged to plan ahead

Bakwena acknowledges the inconvenience these works may cause and has urged road users to exercise caution.

"We thank our communities and motorists for their patience and cooperation as we undertake these vital improvements to ensure safer and more efficient travel," said Solly Kganyago, Bakwena COO.

