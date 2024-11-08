Russia and Zimbabwe’s latest discussions on the prospect of partnerships centers around Zimbabwe’s growing construction sector and how Russia can leverage this.

The Kremlin, as a result, has expressed interest in employing laborers from the Southern African country to boost its human capital as reported by the Zimbabwean newspaper, The Herald.

This revelation is following a discussion between the Republic’s Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Soda Zhemu, and the Russian Federation’s Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing, Nikita Stasishin, on the margins of Cairo’s 12th International Urban Forum.

According to the Herald’s report, Stasishin suggested that Zimbabwe send construction workers to Russia to help with a number of projects.

Additionally, the Russian side stated that it is eager to share its expertise in implementing social housing projects with the republic.

There was also a conversation held, regarding the visit of a Russian delegate to the Southern African country, with respect to exploring other areas of interest.

Other issues touched upon included the memorandum of understanding signed between both parties in 2023 in the field of building new technologies, infrastructural development, and provision of affordable housing.

Recent expedition between Russia and Zimbabwe

Very recently, both countries partnered on an exploration project that was considered a huge success.

As recently reported, the joint geological expedition, which was the first between both countries, was conducted by experts from the University of Zimbabwe and the Russian State University for Geological Prospecting.

The expedition boasted exciting new discoveries such as findings on the evolution of the earth’s crust in the region which was explored.

This project underscores the budding partnership between both nations, as they seek to capitalize on each other’s respective markets.

