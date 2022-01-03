PARIS- Local French authorities said on Monday they had put a final term to plans by Russian developper Emin Iskenderov to build the luxury Hermitage twin towers complex in the heart of the Paris La Defense business district.

The board of local public institution Paris La Defense unanimously voted against finalising a promise to sell made to Iskenderov's group Hermitage as the project "lacked financial and technical guarantees", the statement said.

The 320-meters high twin Hermitage towers project, designed by British architect Norman Foster, had been criticized by opponents for its treatment of local residents and met a host of legal challenges since its launch in 2007.

