HOUSTON: Nigeria can increase production by about 100,000 barrels a day over the next few months, NNPC Group CEO Bashir Bayo Ojulari said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston.
“We are building that capacity. Last year we averaged maybe 1.6 or 1.7 million barrels per day. This year we’re hoping to average 1.8 million bpd. So we can contribute,” he told Reuters when asked if Nigeria could help make up for lost capacity resulting from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. (Reporting by Sheila Dang in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks. )