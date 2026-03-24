HOUSTON: Nigeria can ​increase production by ⁠about 100,000 ‌barrels a day over the ​next few months, NNPC Group ​CEO Bashir Bayo ​Ojulari said on the sidelines of ⁠the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

“We are building that capacity. ​Last ‌year we ⁠averaged maybe 1.6 ⁠or 1.7 million barrels ​per day. ‌This year ⁠we’re hoping to average 1.8 million bpd. So we can contribute,” he told Reuters when asked if Nigeria could help ‌make up for lost capacity resulting ⁠from the ongoing ​conflict in the Middle East. (Reporting ​by Sheila ‌Dang in ⁠Houston; Editing ​by Nathan Crooks. )