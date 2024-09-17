President of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) and Director of Corporate Affairs at the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, Sadiq Kassim, has said that Nigeria’s fertiliser production capacity has soared by over 300 percent since 2017.

He stated recently during the PFI-NPK Stakeholders Roundtable held in Abuja.

Reflecting on the progress and future goals for the Nigerian fertiliser industry, Kassim emphasised Nigeria’s transformation from a net importer of fertilisers to a leading producer in Africa.

He said: “Thanks to the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), Nigeria has grown from five blending plants in 2016 to over 90 today, alongside three major urea production facilities, positioning the country as a leading fertiliser producer in Africa.”

He credited the success to the power of public-private partnerships in driving industrial growth, particularly acknowledging the critical role played by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Kassim also expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration for their unwavering support of the PFI.

Kassim did not shy away from discussing the industry’s challenges, including high production costs, logistical inefficiencies, and foreign exchange volatility. However, he framed these challenges as opportunities for innovation and growth, proposing strategic initiatives such as expanding imported raw materials base to include micronutrients, establishing a fertiliser institute, and formalising NPK trade within the ECOWAS region.

In a recent interview on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Kassim also highlighted that the blending plants are all currently operating at nearly 70 percent capacity. He pointed to the expansion in urea production, with significant players such as Dangote and Indorama boosting their output, further solidifying Nigeria’s position as a critical player in the global fertiliser market.

Looking ahead, Kassim expressed confidence in the industry’s ability to meet its goals.

“With continued collaboration, the Nigerian fertiliser industry is on track to not only meet domestic demand but also position itself as a major exporter within the ECOWAS region and beyond, driving the nation toward a more prosperous and food-secure future,” he concluded.

