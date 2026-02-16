The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has clarified that it has not reached any final decision or made recommendations regarding the ceding or reallocation of disputed crude oil and gas wells among states, stressing that due institutional processes are still underway.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the RMAFC Chairman, Mohammed Shehu, dismissed as misleading and premature a purported report allegedly issued by the Inter-Agency Committee on the Verification of Coordinates of Disputed Crude Oil and Gas Wells between oil-producing states, which has been circulating in sections of the media.

Shehu emphasised that the report does not reflect the position or conclusions of the Commission.

“At this stage, there is no finalised recommendation or decision regarding the ceding or reallocation of any oil wells, as due institutional processes are still ongoing. The Commission operates a clearly defined and transparent procedure in the discharge of assignments of this national significance,” he said.

According to the Chairman, the Commission only received a draft report from the inter-agency committee on Friday, 13 February 2026, and in line with established protocol, the draft has been forwarded to key technical and statutory stakeholders for detailed review and input. These include the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the National Boundary Commission (NBC) and the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF).

He explained that upon receipt of observations and recommendations from these agencies, the matter will undergo further scrutiny by the Commission’s internal tripartite committees: the Committee on Crude Oil, Gas and Investment and the Legal Matters Committee. The committees will conduct comprehensive technical and legal reviews before presenting their findings to the Commission’s plenary session for deliberation and final recommendations.

He added that after the completion of all statutory procedures, the Commission’s final report would be formally transmitted to the President and the Attorney-General of the Federation for consideration and further action in accordance with applicable laws and constitutional provisions.

Given the clearly defined review process, Shehu described the circulating report as speculative and inaccurate, warning that it could mislead the public.

The Commission urged stakeholders, media organisations and members of the public to disregard the purported report and await official communication upon the conclusion of the statutory review process, reiterating its commitment to transparency, due process and the objective discharge of its constitutional mandate in the national interest.

