Nigeria stands at the threshold of a transformative era in its livestock sector. With a deliberate and innovative approach to harnessing the untapped potential of its livestock value chain, JOSEPH INOKOTONG writes that the nation has embarked on a journey that could redefine its economic landscape and mitigate the persistent conflicts between farmers and herders.

Nigeria stands at the precipice of an agricultural revolution, one that has the power to transform tragedy into economic opportunity. For decades, the country has grappled with devastating clashes between farmers and herders, a conflict rooted in competition for land and resources.

Lives have been lost, livelihoods shattered, and a vital economic sector left underdeveloped. But a new dawn is breaking, as the Federal Government embarks on a groundbreaking journey to revitalize the livestock industry. This effort promises not only to foster peace but also to unlock unprecedented economic prosperity.

The Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee (PLRIC), headed by Attahiru Jega, former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), convened with over 400 experts, businesses, and academics in Abuja. Together, they crafted a blueprint to unlock the sector’s latent promise. Their vision, encapsulated in a communiqué issued after intensive deliberation, underscores the critical actions necessary to drive sustainable growth and stability within the livestock subsector.

The PLRIC workshop also called for innovative solutions to mitigate climate impacts on livestock production and highlighted the importance of insurance coverage for livestock investments.

President Bola Tinubu’s renewed focus on attracting global and local investments to Nigeria’s livestock value chain is at the heart of this vision. The President’s recent visit to Brazil underscored this commitment, culminating in a historic partnership with JBS S.A., one of the world’s largest meat processing companies.

The signing of a Letter of Intent between the Nigerian government and JBS marks a pivotal moment, signaling the start of a transformation that could reposition Nigeria as a major player in the global livestock market.

“We are turning a situation of tragedy into one of opportunity,” President Tinubu declared in Rio de Janeiro. “We are addressing the root causes of farmer-herder clashes and creating a modern, prosperous economy from what was once a source of conflict.”

The $2.5 Billion Opportunity

Nigeria’s vast population and agricultural potential make it a fertile ground for livestock investment. With a market valued at about $2.5 billion, the sector is poised to address food security, reduce poverty, and create jobs on a massive scale.

Nigeria aims to modernize its livestock sector by leveraging the expertise of JBS S.A., known for its cutting-edge, zero-waste practices and global operations. The partnership with JBS promises not only economic returns but also a blueprint for sustainable and inclusive growth.

JBS President Wesley Batista expressed optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing Nigeria’s potential as a protein hub for Africa. “Nigeria can be the center of protein supply to many African countries,” Batista said, pledging swift action to begin operations in Nigeria.

A Multi-Faceted Approach to Reform

The Federal Government’s strategy extends beyond partnerships. The newly established Ministry of Livestock Development is spearheading efforts to address systemic challenges and create an enabling environment for growth.

Key priorities include Conflict Resolution – Developing frameworks to manage farmer-herder conflicts at all levels, with sustainable financing mechanisms for implementation. Feed Security: Establishing a comprehensive feed security programme to stabilize supply and reduce reliance on imports. Digital Taxation: Implementing a unified digital taxation system to eliminate bottlenecks and attract investment. Sustainability: Embracing climate-smart practices and waste-to-wealth initiatives, such as converting animal dung into biogas and feathers into protein. Innovation and Mechanization: Integrating advanced technologies across the value chain to boost productivity and efficiency.

Learning from Brazil

Nigeria’s delegation to Brazil, led by Minister of Livestock Development Idi Muhktar Mahia, undertook an intensive study tour to learn about Brazil’s success in livestock management. The insights gained, from large-scale meat processing to advanced genetic stock improvement, will shape Nigeria’s reform efforts. JBS S.A., for example, processes 33,000 cattle and eight million birds daily, a scale that Nigeria aspires to achieve.

A Future of Peace and Prosperity

As Nigeria charts this bold course, the benefits extend far beyond economic gains. By addressing the root causes of farmer-herder clashes, the government is laying the foundation for lasting peace and stability. The initiative also aligns with broader goals of food security and poverty eradication, ensuring that no Nigerian child goes hungry or lacks access to basic nutritional needs.

“It is about time we do it right,” President Tinubu said, reflecting on the sector’s untapped potential. “A country of over 200 million people should not struggle to provide a pint of milk to its children. Now that we see the opportunity, we must seize it.”

With unwavering political will, international collaboration, and innovative reforms, Nigeria is poised to turn its livestock sector into a beacon of economic transformation. The journey ahead promises challenges, but the destination, a prosperous, peaceful nation, is well worth the effort.

Stakeholders at Professor Jega’s PLRIC had unanimously advocated for the establishment of a unified digital taxation system to attract investment, urging the Presidential Tax Reform Committee to take the lead. Additionally, they highlighted the importance of strengthening the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAIT) to enhance security and establish market standards for livestock products. This system, they argue, will not only boost confidence among investors but also deter illegal activities such as smuggling, which has plagued the sector for decades.

They submitted that a robust livestock sector hinges on feed security. The committee called for a comprehensive national feed security programme to ensure the availability of grains, forage, and animal feed. Such measures, they emphasized, would attract critical investments and bolster productivity. Furthermore, the communiqué urged the government to align animal health infrastructure with the global One-Health Initiative, recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Stakeholders emphasized that the FMLD must take ownership of livestock extension services, fostering innovation and delivering tailored support to farmers and herders. A well-structured policy framework, they argued, is essential for effective extension service delivery.

Moreover, the ministry must address the far-reaching impacts of climate change on livestock production by promoting climate-smart practices across all sub-sectors. The development of gene banks and infrastructure for genetic resource conservation was also identified as pivotal to ensuring the sector’s sustainability and competitiveness.

Turning Waste into Wealth

One of the most inspiring proposals was the call to transform waste from livestock production into valuable resources. From converting dung into biogas and manure to processing feathers and blood into protein-rich feeds, these innovations promise to minimize environmental impact while creating new revenue streams.

Mitigating Conflict and Fostering Peace

Perhaps the most pressing challenge confronting the sector is the perennial conflict between farmers and herders. The communiqué proposed a comprehensive framework for managing these disputes at the state, local government, and community levels. It stressed the need for clear financing mechanisms to ensure the framework’s effectiveness, emphasizing that peace and economic progress are intrinsically linked.

Mechanization and Funding: Paving the Way Forward

Modernizing livestock production through mechanization was identified as another critical area. The stakeholders urged the government to domicile mechanization initiatives within the FMLD, ensuring seamless integration across the value chain. Additionally, they recommended leveraging the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) to finance animal agriculture and related activities. Recognizing the risks inherent in livestock farming, they also called for comprehensive insurance coverage to safeguard investments.

Preparing for Emergencies

The committee’s recommendation for a rapid response team and an expert working group resonates deeply in a world increasingly vulnerable to climate shocks and pandemics. The team, in collaboration with relevant agencies, would serve as the sector’s first line of defense during disasters, ensuring resilience and continuity.

Stakeholder Collaboration, A New Horizon for Nigeria

As Nigeria sets its sights on revitalizing the livestock sector, the stakes have never been higher. This ambitious initiative holds the promise of economic diversification, food security, and conflict resolution. With strategic planning, innovation, and collaboration, the nation can transform its livestock industry into a cornerstone of sustainable development, uplifting millions of livelihoods and fostering harmony across its diverse communities.

The road ahead may be fraught with challenges, but the rewards of a thriving livestock sector, a stable economy, peaceful coexistence, and global competitiveness, are well worth the effort. The time to act is now, for Nigeria stands poised to harness the vast opportunities within its grasp.

This bold endeavor, if thoughtfully executed, could elevate Nigeria to join the ranks of nations reaping immense economic benefits from the livestock industry.

