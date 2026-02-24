Isong described lack of adequate cold storage facilities as the primary obstacle which severely hampers efforts to address post-harvest losses.

He stressed the need for urgent national investment in refrigerated transport, aggregation centres and modular cold storage facilities to curb the losses.

He described cold chain infrastructure as the missing link between agricultural production and economic prosperity.

“Cold chain is an integral part of agriculture, and without sufficient investment, the sector’s growth and potential is severely limited,” he said.

