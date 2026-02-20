Bauchi Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has declared that the State is no longer “a quiet administrative town” but a fast emerging economic nerve centre in Northern Nigeria.

The Governor made the declaration on Wednesday when he performed the groundbreaking ceremony for construction of Six new modern markets along the Atiku Abubakar Bypass road.

The new markets include Panteka Market for iron and scrap sellers, Vegetable Market for selling of perishable items, Furniture Market and Green & Harbal Market for those selling traditional medicines.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor described the project as a “strategic response to rapid population growth, increased commercial traffic and the overstretching of decades-old market infrastructure.”

Bala Mohammed explained that congestion, roadside trading, blocked access roads, poor sanitation and security risks necessitated the deliberate intervention.

The Governor emphasized that the initiative aligns with his administration’s economic philosophy of stimulating macro and microeconomic activities through continuous capital projects.

He commended local entrepreneurs and concessionaires partnering in the project, describing their involvement as evidence of growing investor confidence and a level playing field policy of his administration.

Bala Mohammed further said that the project was in line with his administration’s blueprint of boosting commerce, improving economic activities and strengthening small and medium enterprises in the State for sustainable growth and development.

The Governor then charged the contractors and other Partners to hasten up the completion of the projects to enable the beneficiaries who are eagerly awaiting for it to move in and continue their legitimate businesses.

He stressed that hs will continue to support and create an enabling environment for investors and businesses to thrive.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Muhammad Sadiq Hamisu Shira, said that the markets represent smart governance and sustainable development under a PPP framework.

He described markets as “the heartbeat of the local economy,” stressing that the new facilities would provide planned shop spaces, improved sanitation, reliable power and water supply, parking areas and enhanced security.

Mohammed Hamisu Shira lauded the development strides of Governor Bala Mohammed for opening up the State through infrastructure and business opportunities.

He then urged the beneficiaries of the new markets to do everything humanly possible to support the success of the project.

Managing Director of the Bauchi Markets and Terminal Management Company Limited, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Sizwe, assured stakeholders of professionalism, transparency and timely delivery of the projects.

Mohammed Kabir Sizwe assured the general public that the project would be executed through the Public Private Partnership with close supervision by the Government in ensuring the success of the projects.

He then lauded Governor Bala Mohammed for the support and interest shown for the project which has taken it to the stage it is now.

The Private Developers, Arch Nuruddeen Shehu Barau, Arch Aliyu Ahmad Arabi, Abdullahi Abdulhakim and the Chairman Gammayan Yàn Kasuwa, Abdullah Caps, presented goodwill messages and assured of their support towards the success of the project.

In his remarks, the Emir of Bauchi, Alh Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, said that the new modern markets, when completed and commissioned, will open another window of opportunities in the areas of commercial activities leading to economic development and growth.

