THE World Bank has urged Nigeria to prioritise investments in human capital, specifically health, education, and social protection, as a critical driver for achieving its one trillion dollar economy ambition by 2030.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said Mr Mathew Verghis, country director of World Bank Nigeria, made this call on Tuesday in Abuja, at the National Traditional and Religious Leaders’ Summit on Health, noting that sustained investments in health, nutrition and human capital would determine the country’s long-term economic growth.

Verghis said Nigeria has recorded notable progress in expanding access to health services through a sector-wide approach under the leadership of the coordinating ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

He referenced the recent signing of a national health compact, which brought together government stakeholders, traditional rulers and faith leaders in a shared commitment to improving health outcomes nationwide.

“The World Bank’s analysis suggests that the greatest remaining opportunity for accelerated growth lies in coordinated investments in early childhood, beginning from pregnancy and continuing through the early years,” the representative said.

He explained that health, nutrition, water and sanitation, caregiving and early learning collectively shape lifelong outcomes and productivity.

He emphasised that religious and traditional leaders play a critical role in influencing household behaviours and social norms that affect child development outcomes.

“Faith institutions and traditional authorities are essential in translating national commitments into real change at household and community levels,” he said.

He added that without behavioural and cultural alignment, investments in services may not fully translate into measurable development outcomes.

The representative reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s health and human capital development agenda in collaboration with the government and development partners.

Meanwhile, the United Nations and development partners have commended Nigeria’s traditional and religious leaders for their central role in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and strengthening primary healthcare delivery across the country.

Dr Pavel Ursu, WHO representative, described the engagement of traditional institutions in Nigeria’s health reforms as “an asset rarely seen in many countries.”

Ursu expressed appreciation to the First Lady for convening the summit at what he described as a critical moment in Nigeria’s health sector transformation.

“Achieving universal health coverage requires a whole-of-society approach. The influence traditional and religious leaders have in shaping positive health-seeking behaviour, promoting immunisation and ensuring community trust is paramount,” he said.

The stakeholders at the summit agreed that the institutionalised engagement of traditional and religious leaders represents a strategic advantage in Nigeria’s journey toward Universal Health Coverage and improved public health outcomes.

The summit forms part of broader efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda to strengthen community ownership, deepen accountability and accelerate health sector reforms nationwide.

