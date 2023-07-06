NIGERIA recorded a total of 870,776 foreign flights into and out of the country in the first quarter of 2023, January to March.

According to a statistics which emanated from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), a breakdown of the traffic as contained in the executive summary sighted by Nigerian Tribune, showed that while a total of 375,700 in-bound passengers traffic was recorded, an out-bound of 495,076 passenger traffic was recorded on the international routes.

On the domestic scene, a total of 2,791,591 passenger traffic occurred, 1,391,560, in-bound and 1,400,031 out-bound.

These flights as contained in the report were operated by 25 foreign airlines with 3,073 flights and 11 domestic airlines operating 182,88 flights between January and March this year.

This came just as 1,193 complaints were received from passengers by the NCAA on delayed flights on international routes, with 24 complaints of cancelled and çases of six air returns.

On the local scene, while 101,028 flights were delayed within the first three months, 284 flights were cancelled while there were incidents of 28 air returns.

While delayed missing baggage accounted for 9,087, number of baggage found was 7,942 on international flights with 31 missing luggage cases on the domestic scene all found.

The breakdown of the summary, in January from the foreign carriers indicated a total of 499 delayed flights; Air Peace topping the list with 53, followed by Asky with 45, Qatar Airways 41 and British Airways, 33, amongst others.

In February, delayed flights was 325 with AWA recording 30, Ethiopian Airlines 33, Kenya Airways 11 and in March our of the 369 delayed flights recorded, Qatar Airways recorded 32, United Airline had 1 and Air Peace recorded 64, while cancelled flight in January was 7, February 13 and March 4.

A total number of Air/ramp return flights was 25, in January 8, in February 10 was recorded while 7 occurred in March.

While a total number of missing baggage was 9,807, 7,942 of missing baggage werefound.

A total of 27 complaints were received with 9 cases resolved.

During the period, the NCAA received 27 complaints from the international operations and 45 on the domestic while 9 number of cases were resolved on international flights, 22 were resolved on domestic flights.

