Aare onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, said on Sunday that Nigeria has immense potential to build a world-class tourism destination, urging the Federal and state governments to learn from the development of Egypt’s tourism industry.

Adams, who is on a 10-day visit to the Northern African country for the launch of the Egyptian chapter of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) and the inauguration of the Yoruba community, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen through his Media Assistant, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, saying that his visit to Egypt was an eye-opener to the various economic, social, political, and global opportunities for Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Iba Adams, who also visited the Nigerian ambassador in Egypt, said the pyramids and museums in Egypt had remained enduring legacies of the country, saying he never knew that Egypt was very rich in tourism.

“I didn’t know that Egypt is very rich in tourism. It is like Europe, and the government has succeeded in building tourism destinations that will endure for ages. This is what Nigeria’s Federal and state governments should encourage.

“I am appealing to the Nigerian government to dig deep into the tourism sector and bring out all the beautiful artefacts and nature’s endowments that are the heritage of Nigeria,” he said.

The Yoruba generalissimo, who noted that Egypt is a Muslim country with a population of 107 million people, asserted that the traffic of tourists coming to Egypt for holidays was huge and encouraging.

“We visited places like the tomb of the late Imam Hussein, the Red Sea, and Mount Sinai, among others. Nigeria should learn to develop its tourism sites and sell them to the world,” he added.

