Determined to ensure air travellers continue to get value for their money, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has gone the extra mile to further introduce a new portal tagged ‘the Centralised Passenger Information Portal (CPIP)’ aimed at providing additional layer of protection for air travel consumers.

The latest development came few months after the regulatory agency had unveiled the consumer protection portal to particularly tackle the constant complaints from air travelers over incessant flight delays and cancellation of flights by the airlines.

Presenting the latest portal to stakeholders in Lagos, the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, at the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, cited how the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo on assumption of office, was confronted with impact of flight disruptions hence, showed the enthusiasm to finding a long-term solution.

Achimugu, who attested to the passion of the Acting director general of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo based on his experience as a one-time director for consumer protection in the agency, traced the DG’s resolve to leave no stone unturned in overcoming the menace.

The director emphasised how the quick-fixes that have been implemented under the Najomo led management have helped to address the situation as rapid case resolution has now hit a record 65%, the highest in the history of the NCAA.

According to Achimugu: “The NCAA is seeking additional layers of protection for air travellers. They are the kings of the industry and must be protected much better than is being done. To this end, we have been in discussions with a number of insurance firms and insurance advocacies, to come up with a new system that does this without putting the operators business at unnecessary risk. Well, except for those who do not comply with the regulations.

“Of all the models presented to the Authority, that of a certain Breezetech Technologies has been selected as the most implementable. Theirs is a block chain portal that offers almost immediate comfort to stranded or dissatisfied passengers while still at the terminals but also factors in the interest of the airlines. It is a marriage four-way marriage between technology, insurance, operators, and regulator. The Authority has looked at the block chain portal and the pedigree of the brain behind it. We have peeled back layer upon layer from the many possible solutions on offer, and it is the measured conclusion of the NCAA that what we are about to discuss here today, is, on paper, the most practicable model available to all stakeholders for now.

” It is important that this project has the buy-in of the operators. The NCAA of Capt. Chris Najomo has a listening ear and an open mind. We ask the same of all stakeholders. Let us examine this project and critique it most objectively. Bear in mind that, while it is a novelty here, it is already in practice across Europe and some of the Americas. “But we don’t want to copy and paste. We want to build something that is suitable to our peculiar situation. So, your input and acceptance is being sought. Also, and finally, because we seek a holistic approach to resolving consumer protection, data gathering, passenger identification, and security issues, this project is being expanded to cover more than just additional insurance”.

The new portal was presented to the public by the representative of Breezethech Technologies, Francis Ekeng, who described the portal as a ‘one stop shop’ that holistically deal with passenger experience.

The portal Ekeng said would reveal if a passenger is entitled to compensation for a flight delay or cancellation, adding that cause of disruption could also be tracked on the portal.

Speaking at the event, the Managing director of Top Brass Aviation, Mr Roland Iyayi remarked: “The system discerns reason for flight delays and tells passengers what to do next. With the help of the DNA, the passenger is able to identify which flight options are available, it identifies what is empty or what seat can be sold rather than have have an empty seat flights. It takes cognisance of every peculiarities and nuances of all airlines”..

