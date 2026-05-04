Nigeria’s agro-industrial giant, Presco Plc, has posted a remarkable financial performance for the 2025 financial year, underlining its position as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Nigerian Exchange and setting the tone for sustained expansion into 2026.

The company reported a 57.1 per cent surge in profit before tax to N177.9 billion, driven by strong revenue growth, operational efficiency, and strategic investments. Revenue climbed sharply by 59.3 per cent to N330.6 billion, while profit after tax rose by 56.1 per cent to N121.5 billion, reflecting robust earnings resilience amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Presco’s profitability metrics remained impressive, with gross profit rising by 70.6 per cent to N242.2 billion and operating profit up 70.8 per cent to N214.9 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at N211.8 billion, translating to a strong margin of 64.1 per cent.

The company’s balance sheet expansion was equally striking. Total equity more than doubled by 109.6 per cent to N442.7 billion, largely supported by a successful rights issue, while total assets surged 94.9 per cent to N926 billion, bringing the firm within reach of the N1 trillion asset milestone. A 178.8 per cent jump in current assets further reinforced liquidity and positioned the company for aggressive growth.

Strategically, Presco made significant moves to consolidate its leadership in the edible oils sector. It completed the acquisition of the remaining 48 per cent stake in Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Limited, securing full ownership and strengthening its West African footprint. In addition, the acquisition of the Nsadop Boki Palm Estate is expected to expand plantation capacity and drive long-term production growth.

Early indicators for 2026 suggest that the momentum is far from slowing. In its first-quarter unaudited results, the company recorded a 7.5 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue and an 18.2 per cent rise in profit before tax, with profit margins improving significantly to 68.7 per cent.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Reji George, described 2025 as a “defining year” for the company, citing strong earnings growth, successful capital raising, and strategic acquisitions as key milestones.

He noted that Presco’s strengthened balance sheet and disciplined capital deployment have positioned the company for sustained value creation, adding that the integration of newly acquired assets is progressing as planned.

With expanding regional operations, a fortified capital base, and improving margins, Presco appears firmly on track to deliver superior shareholder returns, reinforcing investor confidence in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

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