The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has announced a strict ban on the use of tinted glass and covered number plates, citing security concerns and the need to curb criminal activities.

This comes a few months after the Force lifted the ban on tinted glass permits across the country, including the FCT, in February 2024, following an earlier ban imposed in June 2022.

The directive was issued by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, during a recent press conference.

According to the commissioner, the indiscriminate use of tinted glass has significantly contributed to lawlessness within the territory.

He explained that several rescued kidnapping victims reported that tinted windows hindered potential helpers from recognising their distress.

He also revealed that criminals have exploited vehicles with covered or missing number plates to evade identification and perpetrate unlawful acts.

However, the FCT command warned residents that the force would enforce all laws regulating tinted glasses, covered number plates, and vehicles without proper registration.

He said, “We are clapping down on all commercial vehicles and everybody tinting their vehicles. We need to see people in their vehicles. Tinted glass is contributing to a lot of lawlessness.

“A lot of victims kidnapped that we have rescued have given us their words that the tinted glass made it impossible for people to know they were in distress.

”A lot of them at the same time cover their number plate or some deliberately did not put the number plate on their vehicles.

“This is to all residents of Federal Capital Territory that henceforth, police will enforce all laws on tinted glasses. Nobody has the right to tint their vehicles. We will enforce the law on covering number plates. Nobody has the right to cover their number plate.

”We will enforce law on people not fixing registration numbers on their vehicles because all of these are forms of criminalities that people take advantage of to rob innocent citizens of the Federal Capital Territory.”

by Adam Mosadioluwa