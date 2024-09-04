The Chairman, Oluyole local government area, Engr Akeem Olatunji has aides the restoration of electricity supply to over 15 communities including the Council Secretariat after over 10 Years of total blackout.

Business and other related activities have been paralyzed in the affected areas prior to the intervention of the present local government administration.

This development has resulted in the relocation of businesses to the neighbouring local government areas by their respective owners.

Noting its effect on the Internally Generated Revenue of the Council, Olatunji mobilized funds to refurbish the power plant that supply electricity to the affected communities.

Consequent upon the restoration of electricity supply to the Council Secretariat and its environs, ecstatic LG Staff members trouped to the Chairman’s office in celebration as a show of appreciation for what they described as a giant stride geared towards grassroots development.

According to the excited workers, the restoration of electricity to the Council after many years of blackout remains a laudable milestone within just a short period of taking over the reins of power in the the LG.

Mrs. Adekola, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) chairperson in Oluyole, expressed heartfelt commendations for Engr. Olatunji led administration over its commitment to people’s welfare and grassroots development.

“Engr. Olatunji’s intervention has brought this project back to life, and it will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our community, and the entire LG Secretariat,” she said.

In his brief remarks, Engr. Olatunji expressed appreciation for the patience and resilience of Oluyole’s residents and local government staff for the long years of relying solely on power generator as an alternative source of electricity supply at the Council.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after meeting with the LG staff, the Council boss said, “This success belongs to every one of you, it’s a testament to what we can achieve when we work together as a team towards the development of our local government.

“I can assure you that Oluyole local government is fully keyed into the vision of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde in terms of creating all the enablement to accelerate our sustainable economic agenda at the grassroots.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

