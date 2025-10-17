Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the ₦21.3 billion Ugbolu–Okpanam Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

The governor described the project as another milestone in his administration’s aggressive infrastructure renewal drive under the MORE Agenda.

Speaking at the event held in Ugbolu, Governor Oborevwori said the 12-kilometre road project embodies his administration’s commitment to building durable and sustainable infrastructure that supports economic growth and improves the living standards of Deltans.

He said: “Today’s groundbreaking marks another significant milestone in furtherance of this administration’s MORE Agenda. Our infrastructure plan, as clearly outlined in the Agenda, is anchored on the prudent allocation of resources toward the delivery of reliable, high-quality, and durable road infrastructure across Delta State”.

The Governor noted that the Ugbolu–Okpanam Road aligns with Goals 9 and 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which promote resilient infrastructure, inclusive industrialization, and sustainable cities.

The Governor emphasized that road networks are key enablers of development, enhancing trade, access to markets, and investment opportunities while creating employment and reducing poverty.

Oborevwori said the project would link Ugbolu and Okpanam communities, expand connectivity between Ibusa and Akwukwu-Igbo through the newly commissioned Ibusa–Okpanam Road, and ease traffic congestion in Asaba.

He added that it would also stimulate agricultural productivity, reduce crime along the corridor, and enhance socio-economic activities in Oshimili North.

According to him, the contract, valued at ₦21,311,311,898.20, has already received a 40 percent advance payment of ₦8,524,524,759.28.

Disclosing that the contractor has been mobilised with 40 per cent payment, he said the road will feature an 8.0-metre-wide asphaltic pavement, 1.5-metre hard shoulders on both sides, and over 27,000 metres of reinforced concrete drains with stormwater channels.

Oborevwori stressed that his administration would not entertain contract variations or upward reviews, assuring that certified payments would continue to be processed and paid within five working days.

“As of today, my administration is not owing any contractor, whether for inherited or newly awarded projects. We have consistently maintained prompt payment within five days of certification to encourage timely project completion”, he said.

He urged the contractor, Levant Construction Company, to maintain its reputation for excellence and deliver the project on schedule.

“Given their proven track record, I have no doubt that they will deliver satisfactorily. By the grace of God, we shall all be here again to commission this strategic road to the glory of God and the benefit of humanity,” the Governor added.

Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government, Hon. Innocent Esewezie, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for his steadfast commitment to infrastructural development.

He recalled that the ceremony was initially scheduled for October 7 but had to be postponed due to weather conditions, commending the Governor for personally honouring his promise to perform the groundbreaking.

Esewezie noted that the Ugbolu–Okpanam Road represents more than physical construction, describing it as “a testament to the Governor’s transformative MORE Agenda.”

According to him, the local government had fully aligned with the Governor’s policies through localized development initiatives covering roads, markets, youth empowerment, and education.

He said: “Our confidence in your government remains absolute. The people of Oshimili North are proud to partake in the dividends of your administration’s developmental strides.”

Also speaking, the Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, HRM Dr. Michael Mbanefo, lauded the Governor for his progressive leadership and commitment to community development.

He described the project as “a symbol of unity, connectivity, and growth” and pledged the kingdom’s continued support for the Oborevwori administration.

On his part, Engr. Elie Tannous, the Managing Director of Levant Construction Company, commended the Governor for entrusting his firm with the project, assuring that the company would execute the job within schedule and in strict adherence to quality standards.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, Deputy National Chairman (South) of APC, Chief Emma Eneukwu, State Chairman of the APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie, top government functionaries, traditional rulers, community leaders, and representatives of the contractor, marking yet another major stride in Delta State’s infrastructure transformation drive.

