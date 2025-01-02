As key players in the sector continue to acknowledge the stellar performance of the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, due to the huge achievements recorded in her one year in office, there are strong indications that the FAAN MD may continue in the same spirit in view of her determination to once again take infrastructural development across the airports to a greater heights in the new year.

According to information gathered, the FAAN MD has lined up many strategic projects targeted at giving standardized facelift to the infrastructural outlook of the airports for subsequent seamless and ambivalence scenery for air travels.

Information gathered by the Nigerian Tribune has indicated that the new year will among others’ witness the commencement of the building of a befitting headquarters for FAAN at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The idea for the planned building of the new head office for FAAN which was first raised by the former minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi was jettisoned after the ministry of aviation was taken off from the ministry of transport by the government of former President Muhammad’s Buhari which subsequently led to the appointment of former minister, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Sirika rather than keying into the Amaechi’s plan to build a better office for FAAN in Lagos, chose to relocate the head office to Abuja until it was relocated back to Lagos airport by the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The latest move by the present managing director of FAAN is coming several decades after the present one was built.

Also in the new year, it has been gathered that apart from the new headquarters for FAAN, many of the airports runways have been pencilled down for renovation to give room for better services to airline operators who had for several times complained about the state of some of the airports runways.

Renewed and rigorous attentions will also be paid to domestic cargo business as the MD was said to have seen the business of cargo as a huge opportunity to make the smaller airports viable.

