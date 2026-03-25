Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has entered into a strategic partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to advance women’s economic empowerment and promote gender inclusion within Nigeria’s capital market, in a move stakeholders say is critical to achieving sustainable national growth.

The collaboration was underscored during a high-level visit by the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, to the Exchange, culminating in a ceremonial Closing Gong that symbolised a shared commitment to expanding financial access and opportunities for women across the country.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, emphasised the centrality of women to economic development, noting that inclusive participation in the capital market is essential for building a resilient economy.

He stated that the Exchange remains committed to fostering an enabling environment that supports women-led enterprises and broadens access to finance, thereby facilitating greater participation in wealth creation.

Also speaking, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria, Emomotimi Agama, called for deliberate efforts to increase women’s participation in the capital market, describing financial inclusion as a necessary condition for market growth and national development.

According to him, the current level of women’s participation does not adequately reflect their proportion in the population or their economic potential, stressing that targeted interventions and sustained advocacy are required to bridge the gap.

The Minister, in her remarks, highlighted the broader implications of financial exclusion, noting that the capital market plays a defining role in determining access to economic opportunities.

She observed that women remain significantly underrepresented in formal financial systems despite their substantial contributions to national productivity, describing this imbalance as both inequitable and economically counterproductive.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim further stated that achieving Nigeria’s aspiration of a $1 trillion economy would be contingent on the full inclusion of women, adding that the Ministry is implementing programmes aimed at improving access to finance, strengthening enterprise development, and enhancing economic participation among women nationwide.

She, however, stressed the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors, urging market operators to prioritise inclusive investment strategies that deliver both economic and social returns.

In his contribution, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to building a dynamic and inclusive market ecosystem.

He noted that NGX Group is leveraging innovation and strategic partnerships to expand access to investment opportunities, enabling women to participate more actively as investors and entrepreneurs.

The event, held in commemoration of International Women’s Day, brought together key stakeholders from government, regulatory institutions, and the private sector, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing gender inclusion and sustainable development.

Among those in attendance were the Chair of the House Committee on Women Affairs, Kafilat Ogbara, alongside other prominent stakeholders across the financial and corporate sectors.

Participants at the event collectively emphasised that expanding women’s access to the capital market is imperative for Nigeria’s economic transformation, noting that inclusive growth can only be achieved through equitable participation.

The Closing Gong ceremony concluded with a consensus on the need to translate commitments into measurable outcomes, particularly by increasing the number of women participating in the capital market as investors, entrepreneurs, and key contributors to national development.

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