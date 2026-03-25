Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) has unveiled plans to attract up to five billion dollars in structured investments to the oil-producing region in five years.

Chairman of the NDCCITMA, Amb. Idaere Gogo Ogan, who disclosed this at a pre-summit conference ahead of the Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the initiative would catalyse no fewer than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs as well as spur investments and create wealth.

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‎He said the summit with the theme: “Driving Investment, Innovation, and Industrial Growth in the Niger Delta”, slated for Port Harcourt on May 19-21, 2026, would deliberate on investment mobilisation, enterprise growth, industrial expansion, and regional coordination.

President Bola Tinubu is expected as the special guest, while the Prime Minister of Barbados, the Hon Mia Amor Mottley, will be the keynote speaker.

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‎Ogan stated that the recent Niger Delta Business Roundtable brought together policy-making leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, development institutions, and strategic stakeholders from across the nine Niger Delta states, and that the clear message from the event was for the region to transit from ambition to implementation.

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‎Also speaking, the NDCCITMA Secretary and chairman of the summit local organising committee, Dr. Solomon Edebiri, said the economic and investment summit was a strategic initiative designed to reposition the region as a competitive hub for investment, enterprise development, and sustainable industrialisation.

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‎Dr. Edebiri noted that the Niger Delta was known for its contribution to Nigeria’s economy through oil and gas, stressing, however, that its legacy lies in its diverse wealth and its untapped opportunities, which the summit seeks to highlight and unlock.

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‎He added that the organising committee has lined up various activities to promote the event, including a road show across the Niger Delta states, in Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as a follow-up press conference.

Present at the press conference are Chief Kelechi Obilor, Financial Secretary, (NDCCITM) Mrs, Boma Jack, Board Member (NDCCITMA), Hon Marcel Odunze, Board Member, amongst others.

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