Summary:

NFEM rate — N1,383.5814/$

Naira depreciated by at least N3 against the USDollar

Black market (Buying and selling rates) — N1,415— N1,425

The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,383.5814 per dollar at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange window on Monday, 30th March 2026.

According to the data on the CBN’s official platform, the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,383.5814 per dollar and closed at N1,386.7500 per dollar.

Comparing this rate with that of Friday, 27th March 2026, when it traded at N1,380.5766, the Nigerian currency lost at least N3.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar exchange rate for the buying rate was the same on Monday as the previous Friday, while the selling rate increased by N5.

According to Aboki FX, the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Monday, 30th March, 2026, was N1,415 and N1,425 per dollar for buying and selling rate respectively.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

