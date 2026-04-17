The Nigerian naira gained against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,342.3037 per dollar at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange window on Thursday, 16th April, 2026.

According to the data on the CBN’s official platform, the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,342.3037 per dollar and closed at N1,341.0100 per dollar.

Comparing this rate with that of Wednesday, 15th April, 2026, when the Nigerian currency traded at N1,343.7409, the Nigerian currency gained at least N1.4.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar exchange rate for the buying rate remained the same while the selling rate decreased by N2 when compared to that of the previous trading rate.

According to Aboki FX, the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Thursday, 16th April 2026, was N1,395 and N1,400 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.

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