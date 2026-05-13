He commended security agencies for their prompt response and efforts in preventing the violence from escalating into Barkin Ladi town and assured residents that any security personnel found complicit in the attacks would be investigated and brought to justice.

At a strategic security stakeholders’ meeting, held at Gwol Motel, Barkin Ladi, attended by religious leaders, traditional rulers, youth representatives and community stakeholders across ethnic divides, the governor vowed that perpetrators of the attacks in Barkin Ladi and other parts of the state would not escape justice.

In his remarks, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Odo, expressed solidarity with the affected communities and assured them of the Federal Government’s support through humanitarian interventions and recovery efforts.

Youth leaders under the Plateau Youth Council (PYC), alongside representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and traditional institutions, led by the Gwom Rwei of Barkin Ladi, commended the governor for his response and continued engagement with affected communities.

They also agreed to convene a broader security meeting to address emerging concerns and promote lasting peace based on the directive of the governor.

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