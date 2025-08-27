The Nigerian stock market sustained its upward trajectory on Tuesday, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.23 percent to close at 141,761.36 basis points.

The total market capitalisation of equities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) also increased by N203.48 billion, reaching N89.70 trillion.

The bullish sentiment was driven by gains in Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Oando, Beta Glass, and Zenith Bank, which appreciated in share value by 2.0 percent, 5.0 percent, 8.2 percent, and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Following Tuesday’s positive trading, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns stood at +1.4 percent and +37.7 percent, respectively.

However, market sentiment remained subdued, as reflected in a negative breadth, with 27 stocks advancing against 32 decliners.

On the performance chart, NCR Nigeria and Berger Paints led the gainers, appreciating by 10 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively, while Legend Internet Service and Secure Electronic Technology posted the most significant losses of the day, as their share prices dipped by 10 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively.

Sectoral performance was largely positive, with all key indices advancing except the Insurance Index, which was dragged by mild profit-taking in AIICO and NEM. The Banking Index anchored market sentiment, supported by the Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Goods indices.

Market activity improved modestly, with trade volume and value rising by 2.33 percent and 10.61 percent, respectively.

FCMB Group dominated the volume chart with 89.30 million units, while Lafarge Africa led the value board with trades worth N1.63 billion.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).