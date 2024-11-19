In a move to strengthen bilateral relations, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has signed a Customs Mutual Administrative Agreement (CMAA) with its Indian counterpart.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, represented the NCS during the signing ceremony, held recently at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.This agreement formed part of the engagements during the state visit by the Indian Prime Minister on 17 November 2024 at the State House, Abuja.

CGC Adeniyi described the CMAA as a milestone achievement, culminating from negotiations that began in 2016.

He stated: “The agreement is expected to enhance collaboration between customs administrations, streamline border clearance processes, and curb customs-related offenses. By facilitating the swift clearance of goods and reducing trade costs, the CMAA is set to bolster cross-border trade development and improve the enforcement of customs laws.”

Key provisions of the CMAA, as outlined in the MoU, include enforcement of customs laws by ensuring the accurate imposition of duties and taxes, verification processes through the facilitation of proper classification, valuation, and determination of goods’ origin, prevention and investigation by strengthening mechanisms to combat customs offenses.

Other items in the CMAA are information exchange through the establishment of robust channels for communication and mutual assistance, including providing expert witnesses where necessary.

The agreement underscores Nigeria’s commitment to fostering international trade partnerships while reinforcing the integrity and efficiency of its customs operations.

By collaborating with India on customs enforcement and trade facilitation, Nigeria aims to unlock new economic opportunities and deepen its global trade integration.

