Geregu Power Plc has reported a strong set of audited results for the year ended 31 December 2025, proposing a final dividend of ₦9.00 per share after posting robust revenue growth and resilient profitability.

The dividend proposal, which is subject to withholding tax and shareholder approval, reinforces investor confidence as the company heads into its Annual General Meeting later in April.

At a board meeting held in January, the directors proposed a final dividend of ₦9.00 per ordinary share, amounting to approximately ₦22.5 billion. The proposed payout represents an increase over the prior year and signals management’s confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and cash-flow strength.

The company, in a corporate disclosure sent to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), announced that the register of shareholders will close on 14 April 2026, with shareholders required to qualify by 13 April 2026. Dividend payment is scheduled for 30 April 2026.

Geregu also urged shareholders to complete e-dividend registration ahead of payment and advised holders of unclaimed dividend warrants and share certificates to contact the company’s registrar.

According to its audited financial statements, Geregu Power’s revenue surged to ₦184.94 billion in 2025, representing a 34.8 per cent increase from the previous year. The growth was driven by higher energy sales, improved operational efficiency and stable capacity payments.

Despite a rise in cost of sales to ₦110.73 billion, gross profit climbed to ₦74.21 billion, reflecting strong operating leverage. After accounting for other income and operating expenses, the company recorded an operating profit of ₦48.15 billion for the year.

Pre-tax profit rose marginally to ₦41.98 billion from ₦41.26 billion in 2024. However, profit after tax eased slightly to ₦27.25 billion, as higher operating costs and tax charges weighed modestly on bottom-line performance.

Geregu Power’s balance sheet strengthened further in 2025, with total assets rising to over ₦305 billion, supported by higher receivables and continued capital investments. The expansion underpins the company’s capacity to generate sustainable cash flows and support future growth.

