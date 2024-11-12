The Federal Government has imposed restrictions on licensed flight crew members, preventing them from working with multiple airlines.

This restriction was announced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in a circular signed by Acting Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, on Wednesday, 6th November.

The authority noted that its investigations revealed that pilots and other crew members are often employed by more than one airline which deemed illegal.

According to the circular, situations where pilots work for multiple airlines simultaneously pose serious safety risks.

The circular explained that each flight crew member’s license is designated for a specific operator, based on approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Issued to Accountable Managers, Directors of Flight Operations, and Chief Pilots, the circular titled “PROHIBITION OF AD-HOC FLIGHT OPERATIONS FOR MULTIPLE AIRLINES” stated, “It has come to the notice of the authority through our surveillance reports that licensed flight crew members utilize the privileges simulators and proficiency checks endorsed on their license to operate for multiple airlines.

“The Flight Simulator Training Device/facility approved by the Authority operator is specifically based on the training program and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for such an operator.

“Instances where pilots operate for more than one airline concurrently without safety considerations of such actions poses a safety risk to the industry.”

The NCAA noted that flight simulators and training devices are authorized only for specific operators and are based on each operator’s training program and SOPs.

It emphasized that simultaneous operations across airlines, without regard for safety, pose risks to the industry.

As per the directive, effective immediately, all operators and pilots are advised that any such practice will be treated as a violation of Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

The circular concluded, “The Authority will take appropriate enforcement action on violators of this directive, affective from 11th November, 2024.

“Simulator renewals from henceforth will be tied to the Operator. Please comply accordingly.”

