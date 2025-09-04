The Osubi Airport Manager, Mr. Winston Ifeacho Egwuatu, has described the resumption of United Nigeria Airlines as a welcome development for the city and its residents.

Egwuatu, speaking while receiving the first flight of the day, UN0548, from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Monday, with traditional water salute and red-carpet reception for passengers, noted that the return of scheduled operations by United Nigeria Airlines would stimulate economic activities in Warri and its environs.

“We are delighted to welcome United Nigeria Airlines back to Osubi Airport. Their return is more than just the resumption of flights—it is the reopening of Warri to greater business opportunities, commerce, and social activities. This service will have a far-reaching impact on the city and its people, and we encourage United Nigeria Airlines to remain consistent on this route to sustain and grow these benefits,” Egwuatu said.

The resumption of flights by United Nigeria Airlines into Osubi Airport, Warri, marked a significant comeback to provide safe and seamless flight operations to passengers in the route

In addition to the Abuja service, subsequent flights between Warri and Abuja, as well as Lagos–Warri–Lagos sectors, all operated successfully, will sustaining seamless connectivity for air travelers.

Some passengers on board praised the resumption of flights and called for sustained operations to ease the travel burdens faced by people in the area.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).