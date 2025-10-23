The wait is finally over as United Nigeria Airlines announces the commencement of direct flights to Accra, Ghana, beginning November 10, 2025.

In a statement, the airline revealed that the new service will operate from both Lagos and Abuja to Kotoka International Airport, Accra, marking United Nigeria Airlines first regional route beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Speaking in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, described the launch as a major milestone in the airline’s expansion strategy.

“Ghana is an important part of our regional growth plan. This marks our first operation outside Nigeria, and we are truly excited about it,” Okonkwo said. “Over the past four years, United Nigeria Airlines has built a strong reputation for safety, regulatory compliance, exceptional customer service, and on-time performance, values we are committed to extending across all regional and international routes.”

“With United Nigeria Airlines now operating on the Accra route, we are expanding travel options for the flying public, including business and leisure travelers, while proudly flying the Nigerian flag and strengthening connectivity between Nigeria and Ghana,”

“Our mission is to Unite. Uniting people, cultures, and dreams while bridging the gap in connectivity through efficient flight operations.” Okonkwo said.

Tickets for the Lagos–Accra–Lagos and Abuja–Accra–Abuja routes are now available for purchase on the United Nigeria Airlines booking portal and agents.

More domestic routes are also scheduled to commence operations in November, including the Abuja–Sokoto and Ilorin routes, among others.

