Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has taken a significant leap in enhancing its service delivery with the launch of a bespoke Customer Experience Representative (CXR) initiative across its domestic network.

This development underscores the airline’s commitment to providing personalized and human-centered engagement to its esteemed passengers.

The CXR programme is designed to offer hands-on, personalised assistance to select passengers, including Business Class and loyalty programme members, from the moment of booking to their final destination.

The customer experience representatives will serve as dedicated travel chaperones, providing a range of services that embody the warmth, efficiency, and professionalism that define the Air Peace brand.

These representatives will initiate personal courtesy calls to introduce themselves and guide passengers on travel procedures before flight departures.

At the airport, they will receive and support passengers in navigating the check-in and boarding processes, proactively communicate updates or changes to passengers’ itineraries, and attend to their concerns.

The CXRs will also offer thoughtful touches like refreshment assistance and entertainment guidance, ensuring that passengers have a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.

This new service complements a growing suite of travel support innovations introduced by the airline over the past few years, including flexible payment options through Pay Small Small for flight tickets, robust travel insurance packages, and hospitality and mobility partnerships that ease door-to-door connections.

By introducing this bespoke CXR initiative, Air Peace continues to lead in curating holistic travel experiences for the Nigerian flying public and beyond, raising the bar in championing not just safe and reliable flights, but deeply personalised service for the modern-day traveler.

