Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has continued its intensive clearing and dredging of canals and waterways across the state to ensure a flood-free state.

As part of the programme, the commissioner, representing Ndokwa ethnic nationality on the board of the commission, Dr. Charles Olisa inspected the ongoing project at Beneku internal road drains, Ashaka internal road drains, Aboh internal road drains in Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

Also cleanup of clogged drains and canals has commenced at Utagba Ogbe Secondary School, Kwale; Udaka street, opposite Utagba Ogbe, Secondary School; Ipo street to Apa road, Umusadege Kwale; Afia-Eze road to Pontu and Ughelli-Kwale highway in Ndokwa West.

According to Olisa, the unclogging of canals and drainages will ameliorate the difficulties encountered in flood-prone areas during the rainy season as well as save lives and properties.

He stressed the need for community leaders to reorient their people on sustainable waste management practices, warning against unlawful dumping of waste in drainages that could block the water control structures in communities.

He assured the public that DESOPADEC, led by Nani/Ochonogor, was dedicated to the state governor’s goal of achieving a flood-free Delta.

Earlier, the team led by the commissioner representing Isoko nationality on the Board of DESOPADEC, Chief Victor Egbo had visited the ongoing clearing site behind Mechanic Village, Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area.

Victor said the Commission was interested in policy consistency, which is why maintenance of the canals was important to avoid reoccurrence of flooding in Isoko.

“The trajectory of the canal stretches from back of the Mechanic Village, Oleh to Olomoro bridge, lyede to Patani River and the canal, carrying water from other communities like Ozoro, Irri, Aviara and Idheze,” Egbo said.

In Oleh, Chief Isaac Omoyero, a resident near the canal commended the commission’s efforts to continue maintenance of the canal in the community, saying it will go a long way to reduce the destructive effect of perennial flooding in the community.

Also, chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Chief Bright Abeke commended the state governor and DESOPADEC for their timely intervention in curbing flooding in the area

He said: “We are all aware of the ravaging effects of perennial flooding occasioned by indiscriminate disposal of waste by residents, building on water channels, among others.

“This effort will ease free flow and prevent flood water from entering residential buildings, thereby taking away a huge burden from the Council.”

Chief Abeke, therefore, urged residents to stop encroaching on canal right of way, and indiscriminate disposal of waste, stating that punitive actions will be taken against anyone caught in the act.

